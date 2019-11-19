House passes short-term spending measure as talks falter

WASHINGTON — The House has passed a short-term spending bill to keep federal agencies running for another month. The hope is that the additional time will help negotiators wrap up more than $1.4 trillion in unfinished appropriations bills.

Tuesday’s legislation would avert a Thanksgiving government shutdown but opens the door to a possible shutdown just before Christmas.

The 231-192 vote sends the measure to the Senate. Senators are on track to pass the legislation in time to meet a midnight Thursday deadline. President Donald Trump has indicated he’ll sign the bill into law.

The monthlong spending bill comes as negotiations on the full-year spending package have hit a rough patch.