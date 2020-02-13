Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

White House

Hope Hicks returning to White House after two-year break

She will work closely with the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner

By FOXBusiness
close
The U.S. House has approved a $1.4-trillion spending deal to hopefully avert a government shutdown on Saturday. It will now be sent to the Senate for approval. video

House approves $1.4-trillion spending deal in hopes to avert shutdown

The U.S. House has approved a $1.4-trillion spending deal to hopefully avert a government shutdown on Saturday. It will now be sent to the Senate for approval.

President Trump's former communications chief Hope Hicks is expected to return to the White House as a senior counselor.

Continue Reading Below

Hicks, who left the White House in March 2018, will work closely with Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, according to a senior administration official. It's unclear when she will start.

Although she had a mostly behind-the-scenes role at the White House, Hicks, now 31, was one of the president's most trusted aides, following him from his campaign to the Oval Office when he was elected.

"There is no one more devoted to implementing President Trump’s agenda than Hope Hicks," Kushner said in a statement. "We are excited to have her back on the team.”

Trump's daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, tweeted "Welcome back Hope!" in response to the news.

Hicks started her career working for Ivanka Trump as she expanded her fashion line, including doing a bit of modeling, and began working for the now-president in 2014 before he began his candidacy.

TRUMP WOULD RATHER RUN AGAINST BLOOMBERG THAN SANDERS IN 2020

She ended her tenure in the midst of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

News of her resignation emerged one day after she testified before the House Intelligence Committee that she had occasionally told white lies on Trump's behalf. Then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Hicks was not resigning because of her testimony.

“This is something she’s been thinking about for a while,” Sanders said at the time.

In 2019, Hicks began working as the chief communications officer for Fox Corp., which is the parent company of Fox News and FOX Business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fox News' John Roberts contributed to this report.