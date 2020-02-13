Hope Hicks returning to White House after two-year break

President Trump's former communications chief Hope Hicks is expected to return to the White House as a senior counselor.

Continue Reading Below

Hicks, who left the White House in March 2018, will work closely with Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, according to a senior administration official. It's unclear when she will start.

Although she had a mostly behind-the-scenes role at the White House, Hicks, now 31, was one of the president's most trusted aides, following him from his campaign to the Oval Office when he was elected.

"There is no one more devoted to implementing President Trump’s agenda than Hope Hicks," Kushner said in a statement. "We are excited to have her back on the team.”

Trump's daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, tweeted "Welcome back Hope!" in response to the news.

Hicks started her career working for Ivanka Trump as she expanded her fashion line, including doing a bit of modeling, and began working for the now-president in 2014 before he began his candidacy.

TRUMP WOULD RATHER RUN AGAINST BLOOMBERG THAN SANDERS IN 2020

She ended her tenure in the midst of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

News of her resignation emerged one day after she testified before the House Intelligence Committee that she had occasionally told white lies on Trump's behalf. Then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Hicks was not resigning because of her testimony.

“This is something she’s been thinking about for a while,” Sanders said at the time.

In 2019, Hicks began working as the chief communications officer for Fox Corp., which is the parent company of Fox News and FOX Business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fox News' John Roberts contributed to this report.