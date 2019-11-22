Hobby Lobby president on putting faith and family above fortune

Hobby Lobby President Steve Green doesn't shy away from proclaiming the Christian faith his business revolves around.

Green told FOX Business' Neil Cavuto on Friday that the company doesn't only hire Christian workers, but they seem to attract people that have "a similar heart."

"We value family, and one of the things that we tell our co-managers as we kind of get them up to speed is that their family is more important than this business, and they need to be sure to take care of their family first and then Hobby Lobby second." - Steve Green, Hobby Lobby president

In a retail space where stores are jockeying for who can stay open the most during the holiday shopping season, Hobby Lobby maintains a specific schedule. It is closed on major holidays as well as every Sunday.

Green said very few of his company's advisers are suggesting changing that practice either.

"Our success is the fact that we do have our priorities right as best as we can," Green said on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast."

Green points to his belief in the Bible as to why his business has done so well through all economic climates.

