Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Business Leaders

Hobby Lobby president on putting faith and family above fortune

Steve Green says employees should put their families first

By FOXBusiness
close
Hobby Lobby president Steve Green discusses his decision to remain closed on Thanksgiving, the beliefs of his company and employees as well as his Christian faith, Kanye West’s embrace of the faith and his book on the Bible.video

Hobby Lobby president: Our employees' families are more important than our business

Hobby Lobby president Steve Green discusses his decision to remain closed on Thanksgiving, the beliefs of his company and employees as well as his Christian faith, Kanye West’s embrace of the faith and his book on the Bible.

Hobby Lobby President Steve Green doesn't shy away from proclaiming the Christian faith his business revolves around.

Continue Reading Below

Green told FOX Business' Neil Cavuto on Friday that the company doesn't only hire Christian workers, but they seem to attract people that have "a similar heart."

HOW TO BECOME A SERVANT LEADER IN YOUR ORGANIZATION

"We value family, and one of the things that we tell our co-managers as we kind of get them up to speed is that their family is more important than this business, and they need to be sure to take care of their family first and then Hobby Lobby second."

- Steve Green, Hobby Lobby president

In a retail space where stores are jockeying for who can stay open the most during the holiday shopping season, Hobby Lobby maintains a specific schedule. It is closed on major holidays as well as every Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Green said very few of his company's advisers are suggesting changing that practice either.

"Our success is the fact that we do have our priorities right as best as we can," Green said on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast."

Green points to his belief in the Bible as to why his business has done so well through all economic climates.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE