Haven CEO steps down, new coronavirus focus for the exec

Haven Healthcare’s CEO, Dr. Atul Gawande, has stepped down from his position and will serve as chairman of the company’s board of directors, according to a Wednesday press release.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to advance Haven’s mission in a new role as Chairman. This will elevate my focus from daily management to supporting Haven’s strategy, board, and leadership,” Gawande said in the company’s statement. “It will also enable me to devote time to policy and activities addressing the immediate and long-term threats to health and health systems from COVID-19.”

The nonprofit health care company is searching for a new CEO. For now, Mitch Betses, Haven’s chief operating officer, is managing day-to-day operations.

Haven was founded by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase in 2018.

The organization is centered on improving patient experience and lowering the costs of health care for its founding companies' U.S.-based employees and their dependents. Additionally, Haven has reportedly worked to address issues in the health care system.

“Haven’s work is more important than ever,” the company’s founders said in a statement. “We appreciate all of Dr. Gawande’s contributions and look forward to his continued leadership."

