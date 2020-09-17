Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Google

Google receives $25M tax break from Nevada to build facility

To date, Google has invested $300 million in the Reno facility

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Google will receive more than $25 million in tax breaks after pledging an additional $600 million for a new data center in southern Nevada, state officials said.

BIG TECH'S BATTLE FOR BILLIONS LEAVES LOTS OF COLLATERAL DAMAGE

Continue Reading Below

The company previously committed $600 million to the data center in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.

Google also said it would invest $600 million to build a data center at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in northern Nevada, bringing its total investment in the state to $1.8 billion, said Gov. Steve Sisolak. To date, the company has invested $300 million in the Reno facility.

Sisolak and seven members of the state Office of Economic Development board approved more than $25 million in tax breaks for the construction of the company’s Henderson data center. The facility is expected to open in 2021, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.

INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE SURGES AMID PANDEMIC E-COMMERCE BOOM 

“This is a very good deal for Nevada,” said Michael Brown, the director of the development board. “In return for the $25 million abatement that Google will receive, the company will make a $427 million impact on the economy over 20 years and generate $94 million in tax revenue over 20 years.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE