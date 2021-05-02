Expand / Collapse search
Ethereum hits fresh record, eyes $3,000 barrier

Last week's rally extended in wake of report European Investment Bank could launch digital bond sale on ethereum

SINGAPORE - Cryptocurrency ether hit a record high on Monday to trade within a whisker of $3,000, extending last week's rally in the wake of a report that the European Investment Bank (EIB) could launch a digital bond sale on the ethereum blockchain network.

BITCOIN STEADY, ETHEREUM HITS NEW RECORD

Ether hit $2,989.95 in early Asia trade. It is up about 300% for the year so far, outpacing a 95% rise in the more popular bitcoin. Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain and it is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap behind bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency ether hit a record high on Monday to trade within a whisker of $3,000, extending last week's rally in the wake of a report that the European Investment Bank (EIB) could launch a digital bond sale on the ethereum blockchain network. (iStock)

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that the EIB plans to issue a two-year 100-million euro digital bond.

Bitcoin traded slightly softer at $56,396 on Monday. 