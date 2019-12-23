Fotis Dulos says in-laws owe him $1M from unpaid work, unaccounted payments

The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos spoke out in an exclusive interview about how his in-laws haven't paid him more than $1 million, despite their claims that he owes them for years of unpaid loans.

Fotis Dulos told Fox News' Laura Ingle on Friday that money often flowed between him and his estranged, late father-in-law Hilliard Farber, and that it wasn't always recorded or accounted for.

“At some point, I gave him a blank check – that was the level of trust we had,” Dulos said during the interview, which aired Monday morning. “It was a family business in essence, and we were family.”

Dulos’ legal team filed a lawsuit earlier in the month alleging Gloria Farber and her late husband, Hilliard Farber, actually owe him approximately $1 million, despite the Farbers’ allegations that he owes them roughly $1.7 million in unpaid loans.

Earlier this month, the luxury home builder took the stand in the Farbers’ civil case against him, telling the court Hilliard Farber was “like a second father.”

He said the late Farber was financially and emotionally supportive of Dulos and his business, Fore Group, but noted that the company footed most of the bill for a guest house built on the Farbers’ property.

In a statement to Fox News released with Monday’s interview, Gloria Farber’s civil attorney, Richard Weinstein, said Dulos’ “credibility is lacking.”

“Mr. Dulos makes a lot of claims, none of which are true, Weinstein said, later adding, “He manipulated the financial statements and played with the numbers, just as he tries to manipulate evidence.”

It has been nearly seven months since Jennifer Dulos was last seen on May 24, while she and her estranged husband were in the middle of a nasty divorce and a bitter custody battle over their young children.

Dulos and his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis were initially arrested in June on charges of hindering prosecution and evidence tampering. They were re-arrested in September and hit with new charges of evidence tampering.

He has since been under a strict gag order regarding the criminal case and was therefore limited in what he could say during the interview.

Dulos said he has not received any information about his children's wellbeing since he was charged in connection to their mother's disappearance.

“I don’t know how they’re doing,” Dulos said during Monday's interview. "There’s no information flowing with regards to how they’re doing. I love my children, I miss them. I think about them every morning when I wake up.”

Gloria Farber, Jennifer Dulos' mother, was later granted custody of the kids. A spokesperson for the family said in a statement included in the Monday interview they are focused solely on the children.

"As we face this first holiday season without Jennifer, our sole focus is on creating a safe and joyous Christmas for her five children, rather than on attempting to litigate this case through the media."

Fox News' Laura Ingle, Tamara Gitt and Maria Paronich contributed to this report.