Former Expedia CEO Mark Okerstrom’s payout could be near $12M

Former Expedia Group CEO, Mark Okerstrom, who was forced out by the company’s board of directors earlier this month over a strategizing disagreement is likely to leave with a generous payout, according to a report from the Skift on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

EXPEDIA CEO, CFO TO STEP DOWN

The news website’s research team estimated that Okerstrom’s exit package could be worth about $11.8 million at the time of his resignation, Dec. 4.

This amount includes $1.75 million in cash, $5.73 million in restricted stock units and nearly $4.3 million in stock options.

BARRY DILLER MAKES A DEAL FOR CARE.COM WHILE TRYING TO FIX EXPEDIA

However, if the Seattle-based travel booking site’s stock remains around its dropped value of $105 per share, Okerstrom could make out with an intrinsic package of $7.6 million, according to the Skift.

WANT WHOLESALE MARRIOTT RATES? THEY'RE ONLY AVAILABLE WITH EXPEDIA

Ticker Security Last Change Change % EXPE EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. 109.07 +0.30 +0.28%

This payout is significantly less than Expedia’s previous CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, who took home an estimated $160 to $200 million in unvested compensation at the time of his resignation in 2017.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Though, it’s important to note that Khosrowshahi left Expedia voluntarily after running the company successfully for 12 years while Okerstrom was ousted after two years over underperformance.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Okerstrom compensation package included more than 400,000 stock options, according to the Skift. If Expedia’s stock had leveled out at its 52-week high of $144 per share, the publication said Okerstrom’s package would have been worth around $18.3 million.