Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Crime

Former Colorado mass shooting detective fabricated overtime

Associated Press

The Colorado movie theater with bullet holes following the July 20, 2912, attack by James Holmes in Aurora, Colo. (Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office via AP,File)

AURORA, Colo. — The FBI says a detective who led the investigation of a mass shooting at a Colorado movie theater billed about $40,000 of overtime he did not work while on a federal task force.

Continue Reading Below

KCNC-TV reported former Aurora Police Department Det. Craig Appel will not be criminally charged for the inflated overtime claims.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Appel was the lead detective on the July 2012 shooting case in which James Holmes killed 12 people and wounded numerous others inside a theater.

Officials say Appel transitioned to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in 2014. Three years later, the agency removed him for fabricating 1,161 overtime hours and billing more than $81,000.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Appel’s government-issued phone contained a tracking device that revealed discrepancies.

Appel decline to comment beyond a written statement saying he has retired.