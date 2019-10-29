Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Crime

Former Coca-Cola employee accused of embezzling $450,000

Associated Press
close
Fox Business Briefs: Soft drink giant Coca-Cola sees net revenue rise six percent during the second quarter while sales rose three percent. GNC says it will close up to nine-hundred stores by 2020, nearly half of the company’s mall locations in the U.S. video

Coca Cola sees six percent rise in net revenue during second quarter; GNC will close 900 stores by the end of 2020

Fox Business Briefs: Soft drink giant Coca-Cola sees net revenue rise six percent during the second quarter while sales rose three percent. GNC says it will close up to nine-hundred stores by 2020, nearly half of the company’s mall locations in the U.S.

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former employee embezzled more than $450,000 from Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co.

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta said in a news release Tuesday that 41-year-old Anne Gronek-Gibbs is charged with wire fraud.

NEW COKE, CHILLED COFFEE, ENERGY DRINKS BOOST SALES FOR COCA-COLA

Stocks in this Article

KOCOCA-COLA COMPANY
$53.41
-0.16 (-0.30%)

Gronek-Gibbs was a sales director at the company. Prosecutors say she modified electronic quotes, purchase orders and invoices from company vendors and then had Coca-Cola pay them.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Prosecutors say she used the scheme to pay for gift cards, jewelry, purses and personal travel expenses.

It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS