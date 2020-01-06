Finnish prime minister wants 4-day workweek, 6-hour workday

Finland’s new prime minister, Sanna Marin, wants to encourage Finnish workers to have a better work-life balance.

The 34-year old, who has been serving as prime minister since December, has detailed plans to introduce an abridged workweek in the country as a means to allow people to spend more time at home.

Not only is Marin aiming for a four-day workweek, she is also weighing a six-hour working day, according to New Europe.

“I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture. This could be the next step for us in working life,” Marin said, as reported by multiple news outlets.

Other countries and businesses have also considered similar ideas.

As previously reported by FOX Business, a New Zealand company tested and later officially implemented a four-day workweek after deeming it was beneficial for business and staff.

Perpetual Guardian – an estate planning business – conducted a study over the course of two months whereby employees were still paid for five days of work. An independent study of the shortened workweek concluded that staff stress levels decreased, engagement increased – as did measures of leadership, commitment, stimulation and empowerment.

The company’s CEO is even encouraging other businesses to take up the model.

Microsoft tested a four-day week in Japan, finding productivity levels increased and business expenses declined.

In Sweden, a 23-month study was conducted among nurses at a care center for seniors, which found that nurses took fewer sick days and absences and had more energy when they left their jobs.

