Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Crime

Feds: Sleep study operator to pay almost $3M in restitution

Associated Press
close
Radio host Mike Gunzelman breaks down the biggest myths on sleep.video

Debunking the biggest myths about sleep

Radio host Mike Gunzelman breaks down the biggest myths on sleep.

LOS ANGELES — An operator of sleep study facilities in California has been sentenced to more than two years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution, authorities announced Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Nick Nikbakht pleaded guilty in December 2016 to a scheme to defraud healthcare plans, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor. He and two other operators have been sentenced in the case.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Nikbakht, Shawn Chait and Oganes Doganyan defrauded multiple health plans by recruiting people to undergo medically unnecessary sleep and nerve-conduction velocity tests in Sherman Oaks and San Pedro. Patients sometimes received $300 to $500 for each sleep study.

The trio submitted at least $16 million in claims to the patients' health plans, which paid out at least $3 million, the release stated.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Nikbakht and Doganyan additionally transferred proceeds of the funds into other accounts that they controlled and paid the patients. They also sent money to companies controlled by Doganyan so the money would appear to have a legitimate business purpose.

Chait was sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to pay more than $3 million in restitution, while Doganyan was sentenced to 33 months in prison and has to pay $1.4 million.

Attorneys for the trio who could speak on their behalf could not immediately be determined.