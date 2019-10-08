Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Government Spending

Federal deficit estimated at $984B, highest in seven years

By FOXBusiness
close
Former Trump Campaign manager Corey Lewandowski gives his take on the new two-year budget deal and President Trump’s feud with “The Squad.”video

Republicans upset over budget deal

Former Trump Campaign manager Corey Lewandowski gives his take on the new two-year budget deal and President Trump’s feud with “The Squad.”

The federal budget deficit for 2019 is now the highest in seven years, coming in at an estimated at $984 billion.

Continue Reading Below

That comes to 4.7 percent of gross domestic product.

The Congressional Budget Office released the numbers on Monday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

The deficit has only passed $1 trillion four times, right after the period following the global financial crisis, according to The Hill.

The deficit is $205 billion higher than it was in 2018, a jump of 26 percent.

The CBO has warned that the nation's debt is on an unsustainable path.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Budget watchers note that the main drivers of the deficit, however, come from automatic spending programs such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.