Federal deficit estimated at $984B, highest in seven years

The federal budget deficit for 2019 is now the highest in seven years, coming in at an estimated at $984 billion.

Continue Reading Below

That comes to 4.7 percent of gross domestic product.

The Congressional Budget Office released the numbers on Monday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The deficit has only passed $1 trillion four times, right after the period following the global financial crisis, according to The Hill.

The deficit is $205 billion higher than it was in 2018, a jump of 26 percent.

The CBO has warned that the nation's debt is on an unsustainable path.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Budget watchers note that the main drivers of the deficit, however, come from automatic spending programs such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.