Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Money
Published

Expert reveals the secret to setting yourself up for success in retirement

Social Security benefits are set to be insolvent in 2033, followed by a 21% cut

close
Ramsey Solutions personality Jade Warshaw breaks down how to get the most out of your Social Security check and more on 'The Bottom Line.' video

Social Security 'should not be your parachute' into retirement: Ramsey Solutions' Jade Warshaw

Ramsey Solutions personality Jade Warshaw breaks down how to get the most out of your Social Security check and more on 'The Bottom Line.'

Do you feel secure about your retirement?

Ahead of the looming 2033 Social Security benefits cuts, Ramsey Solutions' Jade Warshaw explained how one can set themselves up for success.

"If you're trying to jump from working to retirement, Social Security should not be your parachute," the personal finance expert stressed during an interview on Tuesday's episode of "The Big Money Show."

SOCIAL SECURITY FUNDS BARRELING TOWARD INSOLVENCY WITHOUT A FIX

Warshaw noted that relying on Social Security alone following retirement won't allow for full coverage, as the benefit will only cover a portion of a person's income.

"As it stands, I mean, it's only going to account for 40% of what people were used to making."

close
Ramsey Solutions founder and CEO Dave Ramsey discusses how Americans can prepare financially for retirement on ‘The Bottom Line.’ video

People need to start ‘saving again’: Dave Ramsey

Ramsey Solutions founder and CEO Dave Ramsey discusses how Americans can prepare financially for retirement on ‘The Bottom Line.’

According to the Social Security Administration's 2024 annual trustees' report, the benefits are projected to be insolvent by 2033. If no legislative reforms are made, benefits would be cut by 21%.

As the 2033 deadline looms, Warshaw warned that the benefits "might not even exist anymore," and gave advice to those seeking to secure themselves financially for retirement.

"So I tell Americans, listen, set yourself up for success." She continued, "We tell people to pay off all their consumer debt, get three to six months' [income] saved, and then you should be investing 15% of your gross income every month so you can create a retirement fund that is secure for yourself."

Social Security benefits are expected to become insolvent in 2033, according to the annual Trustees report. (iStock)

Warshaw also echoed fellow personal finance expert Dave Ramsey's advice that those who planned to collect the benefit at the age of 62 should take it as long as it is invested. 

"You know, if you reach 62 years old and you say, 'Listen, I don't really need Social Security, I've got my own nest egg,' yeah, take that money early," she said. 

She warned, however, that pulling the benefit early would get a lower distribution, but ultimately agreed with Ramsey in advising that the benefits should be invested despite the early pull.  

THIS IS CRITICAL FOR 'THRIVING' IN RETIREMENT, PERSONAL FINANCE EXPERT SAYS

close
Ramsey Solutions personality Jade Warshaw on younger generations living with their parents, 'buy now pay later' risks and how to best diversify stock allocation. video

Credit cards are 'keeping us broke': Jade Warshaw

Ramsey Solutions personality Jade Warshaw on younger generations living with their parents, 'buy now pay later' risks and how to best diversify stock allocation.

Concerning those who need "every bit" of the benefit, the finance expert provided a solution: wait until age 70 in order to get the most distribution possible.

"For some people, there might be a little medium of both, where you could continue working and take Social Security."

"Just know that there will be limits on the income that you can make without them penalizing you," she added, with respect to taking the benefit while still employed.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS