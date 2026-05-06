Ex-Santander banker in Rhode Island pleads guilty to stealing $125K from client with dementia

A former Santander Bank employee in Rhode Island has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges related to stealing more than $125,000 from the bank account of a 78-year-old customer with dementia.

Carlos Bras, 41, of East Providence, appeared in federal court where he admitted to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, the Justice Department said Wednesday. At the time of the theft, Bras was working for the Spain-based global financial institution as a "relationship manager" just over the state line at a Seekonk, Massachusetts, branch.

In his role, Bras assisted patrons with their accounts and had access to sensitive customer data, including the account of a 78-year-old man identified only as "MDR," who was residing in an assisted living facility in Milton, Massachusetts.

Federal prosecutors said Bras impersonated the man over the phone and online to obtain checks and a debit card for the account.

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"The object of the scheme to defraud was for Bras to unlawfully enrich himself by using his access to Victim #1’s account to issue checks, conduct bank transfers, send wires, and make debit card purchases for himself," court documents state.

Bras’ activity was flagged by Santander’s internal fraud detection unit, which contacted the Seekonk Police Department, sparking an investigation that also involved the U.S. Secret Service.

Bras allegedly accessed the victim's account approximately 88 times between April and July 2023. To conceal his activity, authorities said he used a TracFone — a prepaid wireless service often used to obscure identity — to check the status of illegal money transfers.

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Prosecutors allege Bras purchased a 2023 KIA Sportage with the stolen money and fabricated a contract to make it appear that MDR was buying land from Bras’ wife.

When questioned by an internal bank investigator, Bras claimed his wife was a real estate agent in Portugal, and that the wires were part of a property transaction. Authorities say he sent at least 10 wire transfers totaling $9,690 via Western Union to accounts in Portugal; Bras personally received nine of those transfers.

When confronted, Bras repeatedly changed his story, initially claiming he did not know MDR, and then later claiming MDR was "upset" and had asked Bras to receive checks at his personal residence.

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The bank eventually terminated Bras in July 2023.

A Santander spokesperson told FOX Business that Santander Bank had proactively brought the matter to law enforcement’s attention and worked with the customer to resolve the issue.

"Santander Bank’s highest priority is protecting our customers and their accounts," the bank said.

Bras' attorney, Kensley Barrett, told FOX Business that Bras has "accepted responsibility for his actions and is remorseful for what led to this regrettable situation, including the impact on those negatively affected."

"He is committed to atoning for his actions and ensuring this mistake doesn't define him," Barrett said.

Under the terms of his plea deal, Bras must forfeit $126,000 to the federal government. He faces up to 32 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 15.

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Bras was released from federal custody in October on a $10,000 bond.

His attorney has asked a judge to allow him to travel to Massachusetts, citing his role as a youth soccer coach and arguing that the ability to travel would increase his job prospects, WPRI-TV reported.

FOX Business has reached out to Santander.