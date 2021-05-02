Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Cryptocurrency

Ethereum jumps to record high on report of EIB digital bond issuance

Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 30

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Ethereum , the world's second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalisation, touched a new peak on Wednesday, with participants citing media reports about the European Investment Bank's plans to launch a "digital bond" sale on the ethereum blockchain network.

Stocks in this Article

JPM.N n.a.
$n.a.
n.a. (n.a.)

Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain. In the crypto world, the terms ether and ethereum have become interchangeable.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that the EIB plans to issue a two-year 100-million euro digital bond, with the sale to be led by Goldman Sachs, Banco Santander, and Societe Generale, according to analysts.

SEC DELAYS BITCOIN ETF REVIEW, VANECK REITERATES INVESTOR BENEFIT

Ether hit a record high of $2,713.95 on Wednesday, following a more than 5% rally the previous day. It was last up 1.4% at $2,706.39.

Danny Kim, head of revenue at SFOX, a full-service crypto broker, said reports on an EIB digital bond issuance has "triggered a bullish institutional use case for ethereum".

Cryptocurrency ether hit a record high on Monday to trade within a whisker of $3,000, extending last week's rally in the wake of a report that the European Investment Bank (EIB) could launch a digital bond sale on the ethereum blockchain network. (iStock)

He also cited the decline in supply of ethereum in the market, which has jacked up its price.

"The amount of ethereum sitting on exchanges continues to drop lower and has been the lowest in the past year," Kim said. "With less supply on exchange available, there's less likely a chance of a major sell-off."

Demand for ether has also risen as investors use the tokens to buy virtual art or land, in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), on platforms such as SuperRare and Decentraland.

On Monday, digital currencies got a boost from reports that JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) is planning to offer a managed bitcoin fund, the latest indication that what is considered by many a speculative investment is gaining institutional legitimacy. 

Bitcoin, the world's biggest crypto asset with more than $1 trillion in market capitalisation, regained the $50,000 mark this week. Bitcoin, was last up 1% at $55,630.82 but well below its record high at $64,895.22 set on April 14.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

On March 1, Goldman Sachs restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk, just weeks after Tesla Inc announced it had purchased $1.5 billion in bitcoin, sparking a rally. 

But cryptos hit some resistance after U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled plans to raise capital gains taxes, a move which could curb investment in the digital assets.