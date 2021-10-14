Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Entrepreneur calls real estate the most durable long-term asset

Michael Sonnenfeldt says polled members agreed real estate could best 'weather through a secular rise' in interest rates, inflation

close
Tiger 21 Chairman Michael Sonnenfeldt explains real estate is becoming a place for wealth preservation and creation as a long-term asset. video

Entrepreneur: Real estate is the most durable long-term asset

Tiger 21 Chairman Michael Sonnenfeldt explains real estate is becoming a place for wealth preservation and creation as a long-term asset.

Amid rising inflation worries, Tiger 21 Chairman Michael Sonnenfeldt explained why real estate is an area of wealth preservation and creation on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

MICHAEL SONNENFELDT: Our members have allocation of assets. Real estate is number one, and it's not only been 27% of our portfolios for a long time - that's almost $30 billion of assets across our network - but recently, when we polled our members and said, ‘if inflation is coming back, where do you want to put your assets?’ And real estate was the number one category because members felt it was the most durable asset to weather through a secular rise in interest rates and inflation that some believe we're at the beginning of.

FORMER HOME DEPOT CEO WARNS SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS BECOMING NATIONAL EMERGENCY: ‘IT’S NOT GETTING BETTER'

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Tiger 21 Chairman Michael Sonnenfeldt discusses supply chain issues, the U.S. workforce and why to invest in real estate. video

Supply chain crisis is a 'real problem,' but will work its way through system: Sonnenfeldt

Tiger 21 Chairman Michael Sonnenfeldt discusses supply chain issues, the U.S. workforce and why to invest in real estate.