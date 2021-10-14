Entrepreneur calls real estate the most durable long-term asset

Amid rising inflation worries, Tiger 21 Chairman Michael Sonnenfeldt explained why real estate is an area of wealth preservation and creation on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

MICHAEL SONNENFELDT: Our members have allocation of assets. Real estate is number one, and it's not only been 27% of our portfolios for a long time - that's almost $30 billion of assets across our network - but recently, when we polled our members and said, ‘if inflation is coming back, where do you want to put your assets?’ And real estate was the number one category because members felt it was the most durable asset to weather through a secular rise in interest rates and inflation that some believe we're at the beginning of.

