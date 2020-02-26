eBay removes Kobe Bryant memorial merchandise listings

Some people who attended Kobe Bryant’s memorial service at the Staples Center on Monday tried to sell their commemorative merchandise on eBay, and the company is not happy about it, according to TMZ.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % EBAY EBAY INC. 36.63 +0.17 +0.47%

KOBE BRYANT NIKE ITEMS SELL OUT: COMPANY

The online marketplace has gone as far as to remove all memorial-related items from its site, including shirts, pins and printed programs. One extra-large shirt reportedly sold for $2,025.

FOX Business reached out to eBay to confirm whether the sale has actually gone through but did not immediately hear back at the time of publication.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

However, eBay did tell TMZ the company has a policy in place that prohibits sales related to “human tragedy or suffering.”

Image 1 of 4

In an email obtained by the celebrity tabloid, an eBay spokesperson wrote, "Please note, due to sudden and tragic passing of Kobe Bryant - eBay has made the decision to prohibit the sale of merchandise, images and mugs relating to their passing."

This policy does not apply to regular fan merch that is not related to the basketball star’s passing such as autographs, jerseys and photographs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

These regular items are still in high demand following Bryant’s death. One Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal patch from 2015-to-2016 is listed for $1,5000.