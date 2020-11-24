eBay giving $500G in grants to small business owners

Applications are open for eBay's new "Up & Running" program that will award $500,000 in grants to small business owners struggling amid the pandemic.

eBay will reward 50 small businesses with a $10,000 grant through the program designed to help small businesses operate online in partnership with business accelerator Hello Alice.

"Small businesses are the backbone of eBay, as well as the engine of jobs, progress, and prosperity for communities across the U.S. The launch of eBay’s Up & Running Grants program comes at a time when small businesses need investment and empowerment most," eBay North America GM and SVP Jordan Sweetnam said in a statement.

He continued: "In such a challenging year, it was important for this program to provide a financial bridge and long-term support - so small businesses can keep their doors open today and lay the groundwork for future success."

The $10,000 grant will include $8,000 cash and $2,000 in eBay credits, as well as premium access to eBay's Seller School and coaching from experienced sellers and eBay Growth Advisors. Hello Alice will also enroll applicants in an online community of similar businesses that offers networking opportunities.

“This has been a stressful year for many small business owners, and there is very little capital available to help owners through challenges this winter," Elizabeth Gore, co-founder and president of Hello Alice, said in a statement. "Therefore this program's funding and resources are a critical part of SMBs success in 2021 and beyond."

Applications for grants opened on Monday and will remain open until Dec. 11, 2020.

