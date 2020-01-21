Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Delta Air Lines

Delta paying out $1.6B in profit-sharing bonuses on Valentine's Day

Workers get profit-sharing bonus of two months' pay

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Briefs: The program was launched in 2005 and was gradually dismantled after Delta filed for bankruptcy later that year. video

Delta Air Lines hints at return of 'SimpliFares' program

Fox Business Briefs: The program was launched in 2005 and was gradually dismantled after Delta filed for bankruptcy later that year.

Delta Air Lines employees will have more than a billion dollars to keep them warm on Valentine's Day.

Continue Reading Below

The Atlanta-based airline is paying each of its 90,000 employees a profit-sharing bonus of about two months' salary on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said at a Cobb Chamber of Commerce event last month. The company-wide payout will total $1.6 billion.

This is not the first time Delta, which was ranked the No. 1 airline in the United States by the Wall Street Journal, has given its employees a big bonus. The carrier paid $1.3 billion in bonuses last year and $1.1 billion in each of the two years before that.

AMERICAN, DELTA SUSPEND ALL FLIGHTS TO CHINA OVER CORONAVIRUS FEARS

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DALDELTA AIR LINES INC.59.02-0.12-0.19%

This year's payout comes on the heels of a good year for Delta. The company hit $11 billion in revenue in 2019, it said in its full-year report. That's an uptick of 7 percent from 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

In the report, Bastian said 2019 "was a truly outstanding year on all fronts — the best in Delta's history operationally, financially and for our customers. Our people, and their commitment to bringing best-in-class travel experiences to our 200 million customers, are the foundation for our success. As we enter 2020, demand for travel is healthy and our brand preference is growing, positioning Delta to deliver another year of strong results."

Delta's stock has climbed nearly 14 percent in the last year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS