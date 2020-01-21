Delta giving away $1.6B in bonuses on Valentine’s Day

Delta employees will have more than a billion dollars to keep them warm on Valentine’s Day.

The Atlanta-based airline announced it will pay each of its 90,000 employees a bonus worth about two months’ salary on Feb. 14, Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said at a Cobb Chamber of Commerce event this week. The company-wide payout will total $1.6 billion.

This is not the first time Delta, which was ranked the No. 1 airline in the United States by the Wall Street Journal, has given its employees a big bonus. The carrier paid $1.3 billion in bonuses last year and $1.1 billion in each of the two years before that.

This year’s payout comes on the heels of a good year for Delta. The company hit $11 billion in revenue in 2019, it said in its full-year report. That’s an uptick of 7 percent from 2018.

In the report, Bastian said 2019 “was a truly outstanding year on all fronts — the best in Delta’s history operationally, financially and for our customers. Our people, and their commitment to bringing best-in-class travel experiences to our 200 million customers, are the foundation for our success. As we enter 2020, demand for travel is healthy and our brand preference is growing, positioning Delta to deliver another year of strong results.”

Delta’s stock has climbed more than 25 percent on the year.

