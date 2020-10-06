How much could Sir David Attenborough potentially earn on Instagram?

Sir David Attenborough made his Instagram debut in late September and broke a Guinness World Record in the process.

The 94-year-old broadcaster was the fastest person to reach 1 million followers on the social media platform, beating out actress Jennifer Aniston.

And now with almost five million followers, Attenborough stands to profit. In fact, he could potentially make more than $17,000 per sponsored post, according to U.K.'s OnlineCasinos' "The Senior Social Influence List."

In his first video, the broadcaster announced he made the move to explore "this new way of communication" because the "world is in trouble."

“Continents are on fire," he continued. "Glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying. Fish are disappearing from our oceans. The list goes on.”

Attenborough told BBC the positive reaction to his page gives him “great hope." "I feel privileged that they should listen to what an old bloke like me is talking about,” he said.

The historian is also promoting his new documentary called "A Life on Our Planet," which premiered Oct.4 on Netflix.

“Human beings have overrun the world. This film is my witness statement and my vision for the future,” he says in the documentary trailer.

The Emmy-winning narrator has also lent his voice to BBC 1's tremendously successful "Planet Earth" series and the BBC America documentary "Seven Worlds, One Planet."