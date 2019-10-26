Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Money

Crews finish $9M restoration of historic chalet gutted in wildfire

Associated Press

WEST GLACIER, Mont. -- Crews have completed the two-year, nearly $9 million effort of reconstructing the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park after it was gutted by a wildfire.

Project Manager Travis Neil of Dick Anderson Construction tells the Hungry Horse News that the crews will return next year to finish some minor tasks to help the National Park Service to get the chalet opened for next summer.

Continue Reading Below

In this Aug. 8, 2019 file photo, construction crews continue the rebuilding of the Sperry Chalet dormitory in Glacier National Park, Mont. (Casey Kreider/The Daily Inter Lake via AP, File)

The 105-year-old wood and stone dormitory located in a remote area of the park burned when embers from a wildfire rained down on it on Aug. 31, 2017. All that remained was the building's stone shell.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kevin Warrington of Belton Chalets, which manages the site, said Sperry Chalet will take reservations on Jan. 13, 2020, for the summer season.

In this Oct. 2, 2019 photo, the Dick Anderson Construction crew poses on the steps of the newly rebuilt Sperry Chalet. (Chris Peterson/The Daily Inter Lake via AP)