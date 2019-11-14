Expand / Collapse search
Couple faces jail for living in RV after fire gutted home on Christmas Eve

Associated Press
MADISON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi couple whose home was partially gutted in a fire is now facing fines and jail time for temporarily living in an RV while they dealt with insurance.

WAPT-TV reports the couple’s temporary home violated their Madison homeowner’s association code. Pam Navari says they parked the RV in their driveway as they fought their insurance company over the settlement claim amount for the Christmas Eve fire.

She says the city alderman and mayor signed off on the plan and said they could get a permit if the plan was approved by Annandale Estates homeowner’s association. Navari says the family soon received a letter from the association saying the RV broke its code and “they felt sympathy for us and our situation, but we needed to leave.”

