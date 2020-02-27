Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus leads JetBlue to waive change, cancellation fees on all routes

JetBlue serves the U.S., Canada, parts of Latin America and the Caribbean.

New York-based JetBlue Airways is waiving cancel and change fees for all new flight bookings made between Feb. 27 and March 11 as concerns related to the coronavirus grow.

"While there are no current travel restrictions to the locations we fly, customers can book with confidence on jetblue.com and jetbluevacations.com and know that changes or cancellations will be allowed without penalty should the situation change," JetBlue said on its website.

Other airlines like United and American had already suspended flights to mainland China and Hong Kong. JetBlue only serves the U.S., Canada, parts of Latin America and the Caribbean.

IS CORONAVIRUS AN EPIDEMIC OR A PANDEMIC?

The viral outbreak that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has now infected more than 82,000 people globally. The worst of it is in mainland China, where officials reported 2,744 deaths among 78,497 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

