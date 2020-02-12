Want to become a Chick-fil-A operator? Here's how much it costs

How much does it cost to open your own Chick-fil-A franchise?

Proof that you're a self-starter with a good personal finance track record -- and $10,000.

Chick-fil-A, the nation's top fast-food chain, relies on a franchise business model. The company calls its franchisees "operators" and warns such a business move is not for the passive investor.

It's one of the most affordable franchises to invest in, too, although the competition is fierce. McDonald's and Kentucky Fried Chicken have a $45,000 franchise fee, while Burger King has a $50,000 franchise fee.

Many of those brands have additional requirements too, like KFC, which states that franchisees have $750,000 in liquid capital and a $1.5 million net worth.

Chick-fil-A operators must pass a multi-week training course. Chick-fil-A representatives travel around the country to conferences and seminars to recruit operators.

The Atlanta-based company is currently looking to grow its presence in Los Angeles, Long Island, Southeast Florida and a number of other locations around the U.S.

Chick-fil-A opened its first Canadian location in Toronto and its first U.K. location in Berkshire, England, in 2019, according to Business Insider. It's worth noting that opening a franchise in Canada requires an initial investment of 15,000 Canadian dollars.

