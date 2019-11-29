CBP finds more than 5,000 fake IDs sent from China

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 5,000 fake IDs – or the blank cards used to make them – sent from China, and, in at least one case, headed to a convicted child rapist, officials said.

CBP officials at a Louisville, Kentucky, Express Consignment Operations hub discovered the six shipments that were bound for New York and carried 2,909 bogus driver’s licenses, and another 3,123 blank cards used to make them, according to a press release from before the holiday.

The nearly 3,000 already-made IDs were headed for various states, including New Jersey, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Florida and Ohio, according to the release.

“Some of the major concerns as it relates to fraudulent identity documents is identity theft, worksite enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, fraud linked to immigration-related crimes such as human smuggling and human trafficking,” said Louisville’s port director, Thomas Mahn, according to the release. “[T]hese documents can be used by those individuals associated with terrorism to minimize scrutiny from travel screening measures.”

One of the shipments was designated for a convicted child rapist located in New York, authorities said, noting they believe the person “entices minors with alcohol and counterfeit IDs before engaging in illicit activity.” Homeland Security Investigations is looking into the case.

