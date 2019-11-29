Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Government And Institutions

CBP finds more than 5,000 fake IDs sent from China

CBP discovered the thousands of cards in six shipments that came from China

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich reports on the new technology and Mike Boyd, Boyd Group International President, addresses the privacy concerns over the new facial recognition technology.video

TSA, CBP, airlines testing facial recognition at airport security

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich reports on the new technology and Mike Boyd, Boyd Group International President, addresses the privacy concerns over the new facial recognition technology.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 5,000 fake IDs – or the blank cards used to make them – sent from China, and, in at least one case, headed to a convicted child rapist, officials said.

Continue Reading Below

CBP officials at a Louisville, Kentucky, Express Consignment Operations hub discovered the six shipments that were bound for New York and carried 2,909 bogus driver’s licenses, and another 3,123 blank cards used to make them, according to a press release from before the holiday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The nearly 3,000 already-made IDs were headed for various states, including New Jersey, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Florida and Ohio, according to the release.

FEDS BUST 8-FIGURE SUM OF DRUGS IN ABOUT A WEEK

Some of the more than 5,000 counterfeit ID cards seized by the U.S. Customs and Border Protections at a port in Louisville, Kentucky. (Source: CBP)

“Some of the major concerns as it relates to fraudulent identity documents is identity theft, worksite enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, fraud linked to immigration-related crimes such as human smuggling and human trafficking,” said Louisville’s port director, Thomas Mahn, according to the release. “[T]hese documents can be used by those individuals associated with terrorism to minimize scrutiny from travel screening measures.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

One of the shipments was designated for a convicted child rapist located in New York, authorities said, noting they believe the person “entices minors with alcohol and counterfeit IDs before engaging in illicit activity.” Homeland Security Investigations is looking into the case.

BORDER PATROL SEIZED FAKE NBA CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS VALUED AT $560,000