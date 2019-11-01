Capital One Bank grapples with outage hindering direct deposits

Capital One is working to resolve a service outage affecting direct deposits and account access, officials announced Friday.

The service outage was announced on Capital One’s Customer Service Twitter account shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, likely impacting many customers on payday.

“Capital One is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts,” the tweet states. ”We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore all services. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience.”

It was not immediately clear how many customers were affected by the hiccup. The situation had not been resolved as of 11:45 a.m.

