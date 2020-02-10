British Airways extends China flight cancellations

British Airways is extending its cancellation of flights to China until March 31 due to the coronavirus.

In a statement to FOX Business, the airline said:

"In line with the FCO's [ Foreign and Commonwealth Office] continued advice against all but essential travel to mainland China, we have canceled flights to and from Beijing and Shanghai until March 31, 2020. Flights to and from Hong Kong continue to operate as normal."

The initial cancellation, announced in late January, was for one month. Just about all global airlines have altered flights to the region amid the outbreak.

"We are contacting customers on canceled flights so we can discuss their travel options, including rebooking onto other carriers where possible, full refunds or booking with BA for a later date of travel," BA noted.

During an appearance on FOX Business Monday, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Maria Bartiromo that it's too early to know what kind of impact the coronavirus outbreak will have on the U.S. economy.

“I think we are going to have to wait another couple of weeks or a month to see just what exactly is going on,” said Navarro.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll has risen to at least 910 and more than 40,600 people have been infected globally, according to the latest figures released Monday.

