Billionaires duped by fake VIP passes at Trump's exclusive Davos venue space

It turns out that even billionaires can fall for scams.

USA House — a primary venue for the Trump administration at the World Economic Forum in Davos — issued a warning on its website Tuesday that some attendees fell victim to scalpers selling fake VIP access packages to the event space.

"Caveat Billionaires, it has been brought to our attention that again this year external parties are selling ‘VIP access to USA House’ and other Stromback Global venues in Davos," the notice said. "For the avoidance of doubt, USA House and Stromback Global, do not work with any external resellers and we will not give access to people who purchased such packages."

"Volume of inbound queries this year suggests that these fake VIP passes may be the fastest selling fiction about Davos since Thomas Mann’s Magic Mountain," it continues. "Our sympathies to those who fell victim to these scams."

USA House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The venue is a public-private partnership that showcases the best of American innovation on the global stage, appearing at Davos for the first time. This year, the programming focuses on the nation's 250th birthday and themes of "opportunity, collaboration and democratic values."

Although USA House's website does not specify attendee registration costs, Fortune previously reported that attending the forum can cost up to $35,000 for elite badges, plus yearly membership fees — potentially as high as $1 million annually for top-tier participants.

President Donald Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, delivering a more than hourlong speech that covered a range of topics, including the performance of the U.S. economy, criticism of policies pursued by the previous Biden administration and several European countries, as well as his stated desire to acquire Greenland for strategic national security reasons and his criticism of Denmark’s investment in defending the territory.