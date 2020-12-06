Expand / Collapse search
Biden campaign pays $15G in bills to Philadelphia after FDR Park rally

Biden campaign was billed $15,525 on Nov. 8 to cover $6,025 site fee and $9,500 in 'site stabilization costs' after event 

The Biden campaign is paying up following a Nov. 1 event in Philadelphia's Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park that left the area water-logged.

BIDEN ENDORSES $908B CORONAVIRUS RELIEF PLAN FROM BIPARTISAN GROUP OF SENATORS

According to city spokesperson Lauren Cox, the campaign was billed a total of $15,525 on Nov. 8 to cover a $6,025 site fee and $9,500 in "site stabilization costs" after the event.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 01: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) Park on November 01, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Biden is campaigning in Philadelphia on Sund

Cox told FOX Business that the Philadelphia Department of Parks & Recreation received a payment of $11,025 on Nov. 17,  reflecting a pre-event estimate given to the campaign. She added that the Biden campaign confirmed on Friday that an additional payment of $4,500 was being mailed.

"The Biden Campaign has paid the City of Philadelphia in a timely manner before for its kickoff rally in 2019," Cox said. "There are no concerns that the remaining balance will go unpaid."

According to financial disclosures filed Thursday with the Federal Election Commission, the Biden campaign reported having more than $1.5 million cash on hand and no debt as of late November.

A spokesperson for the Biden transition team did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

Meanwhile, President Trump's campaign reportedly owes a total of more than $1.82 million in bills related to rallies, including an invoice of more than $35,000 from a 2018 campaign rally in Erie, Pa., according to Business Insider. Trump also reportedly owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in police bills and related late fees from a visit to El Paso, Texas in 2019. The city announced last month that they would take legal action for the campaign's failure to pay.

Representatives for Erie, Pa., and El Paso, Texas, did not immediately return FOX Business' requests for comment.

The nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics estimates the cost of the recent elections will exceed $14 billion.

