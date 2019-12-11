Best credit cards named for 2019

U.S. News & World Report is out wih its list of the best credit cards for 2019.

The top cards for 2020 were recognized in eight popular card categories, with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card winning three awards.

The BankAmericard credit card picked up wins in two categories.

“When it comes to selecting a credit card, consumers have hundreds of options to choose from and several factors to consider in determining whether a card is right for them,” said Beverly Harzog, consumer finance analyst and credit card expert at U.S. News. “The 2020 U.S. News Best Credit Cards Awards give special recognition to cards that are best in their class and provide our readers with even more tailored information to help them make informed decisions.”

The 2020 U.S. News Best Credit Cards Awards Winners:

Best Airline Credit Card – Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

Best Balance Transfer Credit Card – BankAmericard® credit card

Best Business Credit Card – The Business Platinum® Card from American Express

Best Cash Back Credit Card – Discover it® Cash Back

Best Rewards Credit Card – Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

Best Student Credit Card – Discover it® Student Cash Back

Best Travel Rewards Credit Card – Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

Best 0% APR Credit Card – BankAmericard® credit card

The winning cards were determined based on a comprehensive, data-driven methodology that includes factors such as rewards rates; sign-up bonuses; annual, foreign transaction and balance transfer fees; and introductory and ongoing APRs