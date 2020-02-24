Sanders releases $1.5 trillion plan for free, universal child care

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders released his $1.5 trillion plan for free, universal child care on Monday and said he'd pay for it with a wealth tax on the top 0.1% of Americans.

Sanders' plan would provide child care for kids under the age of 3 and pre-k education for kids 3 and over.

"Childcare must be guaranteed for every child regardless of their parents' income, just like K-12 education. We know that the first four years of a child's life are the most important years of human development, so it is unconscionable that in the wealthiest country in the world, we do not properly invest in early childhood education," Sanders said in a statement.

Sanders' plan also touched on raising wages for child care workers, who make $11.42 per hour on average, according to 2017 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. He supports a $15-an-hour federal minimum wage.

The senator also wants all lead teachers are paid "no less than similarly qualified kindergarten teachers" and have bachelor's degrees in early childhood education or child development.

Sanders' plan would provide child care at least 10 hours a day and include options for parents with non-traditional hours.

Wealth taxes like Sanders' have mixed support from economists, with some experts saying candidates' estimates don't take into account how taxpayers may change their behavior, including by exploiting loopholes.

