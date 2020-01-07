Expand / Collapse search
Former Democratic senator joins lobbying firm that represents Microsoft, Tesla

Barbara Boxer will advise Mercury Public Affairs' clients, but not register as a lobbyist

By FOXBusiness
Joe Biden boosted Hunter’s lobbying when in Senate: Report

Former Nevada State GOP Chair Amy Tarkanian and former Obama Campaign Director Robin Biro discuss 2020 candidate Joe Biden, money in politics and more.

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) is joining one of Washington's most influential lobbying firms where she will advise Mercury Public Affairs' clients.

Boxer, who spent 10 years in the House and 24 years in the Senate, will be joining a number of other big Washington and state government experts -- Republican and Democrat -- who work for Mercury, including former Sen. David Vitter (R-LA) and former Reps. Joe Garcia (D-FL), Vin Weber (R-MN) and Denny Rehberg (R-MT).

She does not plan to register as a lobbyist, according to Politico.

Mercury represents a number of high-profile clients, including Microsoft, Tesla, Uber, Airbnb, AT&T, NBC Universal, Pfizer, Hyundai, Kaiser Permanente, eBay and the Ford Foundation. It also represents foreign governments, including those of Qatar and Turkey.

The company brought in $7.3 million in 2017 and continues to collect more revenue, Politico reported.

"Mercury is an international firm with 17 offices across the globe that had its best year ever in 2017, both as a firm and in our Washington, D.C., office, and 2018 is starting strong," Mercury partner Mike McKeon said in a February 2018 statement. "Like our clients, we have confidence in our entire team of nearly 150 of the most talented, experienced and committed professionals."

Rideshare giant Lyft hired Boxer as a paid consultant in August, and the former senator wrote an op-ed advocating against California's AB-5 law that recognizes gig workers as employees.

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez railed against Boxer's work in an Aug. 29 tweet, writing, "[Former] officials should not become corporate lobbyists, in letter or spirit. It’s an abuse of power [and] a stain on public service. I don't care if it's a Democrat doing it (both parties do). In fact, that makes it worse -- we're supposed to fight FOR working people, not against them."

