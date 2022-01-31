Crime surging in US with help from bail industry

The nation’s surge in violent crime is not only the product of liberal policies but the prospect that bail bondsmen are low-balling payments.

The bail bonds industry has reportedly grown more lenient because companies are accepting low payments, allowing lawbreakers to walk free prematurely.

Progressive bail allows some people to be released without any bail. Meanwhile, criminals facing bail in violent cases are connecting with bail bondsmen who will take as little as 2% from their client in order to post their bond and be set free.

SEATTLE BUSINESS OWNER FACES REPEAT BURGLARIES, SAYS CITY IS ‘FIELD DAY’ FOR CRIMINALS

FOX Business' Madison Alworth noted on "Varney & Co." Monday, since fewer people are requiring bail money as of recent, industry professionals are eager to keep up their clientele. Bondsmen in Texas have even been accused of capitalizing on violent crime and lobbying lawmakers.

As an example, 16-year-old rapper C Blu, who was charged with shooting an NYPD officer in the Bronx, has been let out on bond with the help of bail bondsman Ira Judelson – best known for his specialty in getting celebrity clients out of jail.

Attorney and former prosecutor Vinoo Varghese said the entire system must be reformed in order to ensure public safety.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I don’t necessarily have a problem with him making bail," he told Alworth. "What I have a problem with is the lack of supervision while he’s out on bail. So, in the federal system, he would be basically under home arrest… you don’t have that in the state system."

Judelson has not responded to FOX Business’ request for comment.