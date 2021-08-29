AT&T won't charge for data or text overages during hurricane

AT&T will not charge its customers impacted by Hurricane Ida for going over their talk, text, or data limits.

"Hi, it's AT&T. If you live an area affected by Hurricane Ida, don't worry about going over your talk, text, and data limits," a text sent out to AT&T customers, and confirmed by FOX Business reads. "We won't charge you for any overages from Aug. 9 at 12:00 a.m. to Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m. Just stay safe and connected."

The news comes as Ida makes landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm.

HURRICANE IDA BRINGS 'NIGHTMARE SCENARIO' FOR GAS PRICES

The storm has sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, and will move its way through portions of Louisiana western Mississippi Monday.

Ida first made landfall at Port Fourchon, Louisiana on Sunday morning, 16-years to the day that Hurricane Katrina made landfall and devastated much of the same area in Ida's path.

The storm has rapidly grown from a Category 2 to an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration, while over 600,000 people in Louisiana are without power Sunday.

