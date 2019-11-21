Expand / Collapse search
Amy Klobuchar once raised $17,000 from ex-boyfriends

'I literally called everyone I knew and I set what is still an all-time Senate record'

Heritage Foundation economist Stephen Moore explains how Medicare-for-all and other Democratic platforms could cause market drops and decrease economic growth.video

Are 2020 Democratic frontrunners 'out of touch' with Americans?

Amy Klobuchar, during the fifth Democratic debate on Wednesday, delved into a number of complex policy proposals while vowing to unite voters as a salt-of-the-earth, moderate candidate.

She also laid out a best-case-scenario for remaining in touch with your exes: If you ever run for political office, you can hit them up for cash.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

“My first Senate race, I literally called everyone I knew and I set what is still an all-time Senate record,” Klobuchar said during the debate, held in Atlanta. “I raised $17,000 from ex-boyfriends.”

Klobuchar was referencing her 2006 Senate run in Minnesota, which she easily won, while sparring with billionaire Tom Steyer about the role that money plays in American politics.

If elected, the Minnesota Democrat said she’d work to overturn Citizens United, the controversial Supreme Court ruling that determined the government may not ban political spending by corporations in candidate elections. Critics say that allowing corporate money to flow into the political marketplace results in widespread corruption.

“Right now, we have a system that's not fair, and it's not just fair for money,” she said. “And so I would do is start a constitutional amendment and pass it to overturn Citizens United. That's what we should do, so that we stop this dark money and outside money from coming into our politics.”

