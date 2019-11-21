Amy Klobuchar once raised $17,000 from ex-boyfriends

Amy Klobuchar, during the fifth Democratic debate on Wednesday, delved into a number of complex policy proposals while vowing to unite voters as a salt-of-the-earth, moderate candidate.

Continue Reading Below

She also laid out a best-case-scenario for remaining in touch with your exes: If you ever run for political office, you can hit them up for cash.

“My first Senate race, I literally called everyone I knew and I set what is still an all-time Senate record,” Klobuchar said during the debate, held in Atlanta. “I raised $17,000 from ex-boyfriends.”

BOOKER TAKES ON WARREN ON TAX PLAN AND 'GROWING WEALTH'

Klobuchar was referencing her 2006 Senate run in Minnesota, which she easily won, while sparring with billionaire Tom Steyer about the role that money plays in American politics.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

If elected, the Minnesota Democrat said she’d work to overturn Citizens United, the controversial Supreme Court ruling that determined the government may not ban political spending by corporations in candidate elections. Critics say that allowing corporate money to flow into the political marketplace results in widespread corruption.

“Right now, we have a system that's not fair, and it's not just fair for money,” she said. “And so I would do is start a constitutional amendment and pass it to overturn Citizens United. That's what we should do, so that we stop this dark money and outside money from coming into our politics.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS