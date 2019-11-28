Firefighters flock to US manufacturer for custom-made fire trucks

Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, Wisconsin, is outspoken about manufacturing their custom-made fire trucks in America.

Fox News' Todd Piro spoke with Pierce Manufacturing employees about the process and importance of building iconic machinery for American heroes.

Pierce Manufacturing director of engineering Joe Sell said being able to make fire trucks every day is like being a "kid in a candy store."

"Every day you get to come to work, work with the awesome team," Sell said. "We have over 3,000 team members, over 250 engineers."

Every truck that's manufactured at Pierce is custom-made, including decals, colors and personal touches.

"Every single order that we produce is a custom order," Sell said. "[Customers] are looking for safety, reliability, innovation. At Pierce, we offer all of that."

Senior director of operations excellence Rob Davis said thousands of firefighters per year pay a visit to Pierce Manufacturing to customize their own trucks.

"We want to give them exactly what they want," Davis said.

The process begins with making the frame of the truck before the painting process begins. And Sell said there isn't just one "fire truck red" hue.

"At Pierce, we don't believe in one fire truck red," he said. "We've got over 750 total colors that we can offer."

Every Pierce truck is branded with a Made in the USA seal, driving home American-made pride.

"[Being made in American means] taking care of the communities, the firefighters, the great men and women that protect our nation." - Pierce Manufacturing director of engineering Joe Sell

"You're getting quality products made by strong, good, hard-working people that have put their blood, sweat and tears into this truck," Davis said.

Building fire trucks may be a childhood dream for some, but Piro said this kind of work isn't "child's play."

"It's made by the best ... and hardest working people there are," a Pierce employee told Piro.