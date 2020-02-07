How much does AOC earn?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was elected to Congress in November 2018, but it was three months before she started earning the six-figure salary of U.S. legislators.

Before that, the Bronx-native and democratic socialist worked as a bartender and waitress.

In fact, her campaign website is clear about her working-class background and how income inequality affected her life growing up.

Her previous job, at The Coffee Shop in Manhattan, earned her only $3,588 in 2018, according to her 2019 financial disclosure report for the House. She also earned $21,875 from her election campaign.

According to her financial disclosure report, Ocasio-Cortez also has a checking account, brokerage account and a 401(k) plan through the National Hispanic Institute. All three accounts reportedly have between $1,001 and $15,000 each.

Ocasio-Cortez also reported federal student loan debt between $15,001 and $50,000.

In 2018, CNBC reported that Ocasio-Cortez had less than $7,000 in savings after she was elected because she had stopped working while she focused on her campaign.

The outlet also reported that four years after her father died, she and her family sold their Yorktown, N.Y., home for $355,000 in 2016.

Today, most of the 30-year-old politician’s money comes from her congressional salary of $174,000 a year, according to the House of Representatives.

