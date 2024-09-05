Wisconsin dairy farmer fact checks Democrat Senator Tammy Baldwin's 'coattail' claim that she has their 'back'

As Wisconsin's Senate race tightens, Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin is throwing a Hail Mary pass to dairy farmers in hopes of extending her single-point lead over Republican challenger Eric Hovde.

During a recent speech at "LaborFest" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Baldwin delivered a strong message to dairy farmers, making a promise to "always" have their "backs." However, Jenks Jerseys Dairy Farm owner Jim Jenks warns voters that Baldwin's approach to policy is "extremely unappealing" for the state's dairymen.

"In 2020, she, along with Republican Marsha Blackburn, did provide some funding for emergency mental health care for dairy farmers. I'm not personally aware of anybody that has got any benefit from that at all, but she's riding that coattail in to the dairy farm community to try to bring her vote home with them and to pull away from Donald Trump," Jim Jenks, owner of Jenks Jerseys Dairy Farm, said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends First."

Jenks went on to compare Trump's management of dairy farmers to the current administration, arguing that the former president did an "amazing job" at helping his community throughout the pandemic.

"I will say that Donald Trump at the end of COVID, did an amazing job in helping dairymen, ride the ship that was going really badly as we had plummeting dairy prices. He and his administration brought in significant help. Tammy Baldwin is just trying to pull away from that, Donald Trump vote."

Co-owner of Miltrim Farms and fellow Wisconsin dairyman David Trimner also weighed in, revealing his "biggest concern" regarding Senator Tammy Baldwin's policies.

"My biggest concern is the fact everything that she's going to bring as a Democrat, in voting for all of their policies. So, we talk about overregulation. Dairy farms are one of the most highly regulated industries. Inflation, of course, has been a big issue. And that's been a big challenge for farmers," Trimner explained.

"When the American people are not doing well, they can't spend as much money on our products. And that's really a big impact to farmers in America, to farmers in Wisconsin."

Trimner concluded by issuing a warning to fellow Wisconsinites, urging them to "get out there" and vote.

"When you look at the Wisconsin state, and you look at this county by county, it's exactly as you said, most of the state is red, with only a few counties being blue. So, we need to make sure that we get out there and vote for who we want as our candidate, to support the Wisconsin dairy industry and to make better decisions for Wisconsin and for the U.S."