Website offering $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

Need a little extra Christmas cash?

The website Reviews.org is offering up $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days and fill out a survey about each film. The role is called their Chief Holiday Cheermeister.

"Do you love all things holiday-related, like peppermint mochas, fully decorated homes and cuddling on the couch under a snowflake blanket while watching a holiday movie?" the site asks.

The lucky person selected will also get gift cards to streaming service subscriptions. The CHC will get a one-year subscription to seven streaming services: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now.

The person selected will be able to pick the 25 movies, but the company has also listed its recommendations, including classics such as "Home Alone," "Frosty the Snowman," "The Santa Clause," "Elf," "A Christmas Story," "The Polar Express," and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," plus many more.

In order to participate, the winner must have a device compatible for streaming, watch all 25 movies, and then fill out the post-movie survey.

Applications are open until Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. MT and then the website will announce the winner on its YouTube channel on Dec. 7.