Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Movies

Website offering $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

The role is called the Chief Holiday Cheermeister

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 2

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Need a little extra Christmas cash?

Continue Reading Below

The website Reviews.org is offering up $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days and fill out a survey about each film. The role is called their Chief Holiday Cheermeister.

"Do you love all things holiday-related, like peppermint mochas, fully decorated homes and cuddling on the couch under a snowflake blanket while watching a holiday movie?" the site asks.

CHRISTMAS SHOPPING: AMERICANS SPENDING SLIGHTLY MORE ON GIFTS DURING PANDEMIC, POLL SUGGESTS

The lucky person selected will also get gift cards to streaming service subscriptions. The CHC will get a one-year subscription to seven streaming services: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now.

Tim Allen with Paige Tamada as an Elf in a scene from the film 'The Santa Clause', 1994. (Walt Disney Pictures/Getty Images)

The person selected will be able to pick the 25 movies, but the company has also listed its recommendations, including classics such as "Home Alone," "Frosty the Snowman," "The Santa Clause," "Elf," "A Christmas Story," "The Polar Express," and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," plus many more.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In order to participate, the winner must have a device compatible for streaming, watch all 25 movies, and then fill out the post-movie survey.

Applications are open until Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. MT and then the website will announce the winner on its YouTube channel on Dec. 7.