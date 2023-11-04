Washington Post names William Lewis as new CEO and publisher

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, has appointed William Lewis as the chief executive of the newspaper, the Post said on Saturday.

Lewis will take the reins from the interim CEO Patty Stonesifer on January 2, 2024.

"The Washington Post is a premier global media publisher of record, known for its 145-year-old history of unflinching journalism, and I am thrilled and humbled to be at its helm as both a media executive and former reporter," Lewis said. "Leading this bold media brand means building on my commitment to championing high-quality journalism and safeguarding our democratic values, while growing The Post’s business and advancing its impact to the next generation and beyond."

The Post said that Lewis is currently the Founder, CEO and Publisher of The News Movement, a media business providing nonpartisan news to Gen Z.

Prior to founding The News Movement, Lewis served as CEO of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal from 2014 to 2020. He also served as Chief Creative Officer of News Corp, and Group General Manager for News Corp in the United Kingdom.

Bezos said he feels "confident" in the future of the newspaper under Lewis' leadership.

"Ten years ago, I made a commitment to the future of The Washington Post, inspired by its ambitious and consequential journalism," Bezos said. "Today, I stand confident in that future knowing it is in the hands of Will, an exceptional, tenacious industry executive whose background in fierce, award-winning journalism makes him the right leader at the right time. I also want to thank Patty Stonesifer for stepping in to lead The Post so ably over the past several months."