Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Donald Trump
Published

Vivek Ramaswamy explains how Trump can give Americans the 'single' greatest economic stimulus right now

Ex-presidential candidate called for taking the 'regulatory wet blanket off of our economy'

close
Former 2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy reveals why he is 'optimistic' about a second Trump term on 'Kudlow.' video

Vivek Ramaswamy reveals how Trump can make a government 'accountable to the people'

Former 2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy reveals why he is 'optimistic' about a second Trump term on 'Kudlow.'

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says former President Trump can offer Americans the "single" greatest economic stimulus if elected for a second term – and it starts with going back to the basics.

"Once we send Donald Trump back to the White House with a mandate to drain that swamp, armed with Supreme Court precedents that he did not have back in 2016, I will remind you that allows us ultimately to create a government that is accountable to the people rather than the other way around, which is what we've had really since the last century," he told FOX Business host Larry Kudlow on Tuesday.

"We get to put a century-long project finally to rest, to say that we're going to revive a self-governing constitutional republic that our founders wanted to see," he continued. 

JPMORGAN CHASE'S JAMIE DIMON SAYS IT'S ‘TIME TO FIGHT BACK’ AGAINST BUREAUCRATS

Trump pumps fist at Michigan rally

Former U.S. President and current Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks about the economy, inflation, and manufacturing during a campaign event at Alro Steel on August 29, 2024 in Potterville, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"And, by the way, that is the single greatest economic stimulus that we could give the United States of America right now, is take that regulatory wet blanket off of our economy, drill frack, burn coal, embrace nuclear. It's an energy and innovation boom in this country. It's waiting to happen."

The conservative entrepreneur and author of "Truths" urged a close examination of federal regulations, arguing that many could be struck down as unconstitutional by the standards of the Supreme Court. 

He maintained that such action would enable the dismantling of a substantial portion of the current "left-wing bureaucracy," while cautioning against the rise of any alternative "right-wing bureaucracy" to replace it.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: BUREAUCRACY IS THE ENEMY OF EVERY REPUBLIC

Vivek Ramaswamy speaking at event

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at his caucus night event at the Surety Hotel on January 15, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We have to keep our eye on the North Star of actually shutting down that bureaucracy… By eliminating over half of the existing regulations, we create a logical foundation to argue that a corresponding reduction in bureaucracy is warranted. With a leaner regulatory framework, we can justify significant cuts to the number of bureaucrats without falling prey to accusations of racial, gender, or political discrimination," he explained.

"When you have these large mass firings, that falls outside the civil service rules, so these are straight up laid out by the Supreme Court and legal precedents. It's now up to us to have the electoral mandate to actually carry that out, which is why the next seven days are so critical."

Voters will head to the polls to make their final decisions in a toss-up race expected to be won by razor-thin margins by either side in less than one week. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
 Former 2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy calls out desires to pack the Supreme Court on 'Kudlow.' video

Vivek Ramaswamy: Supreme Court is the last bastion protecting the country from governmental overreach

 Former 2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy calls out desires to pack the Supreme Court on 'Kudlow.'