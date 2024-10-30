Vivek Ramaswamy explains how Trump can give Americans the 'single' greatest economic stimulus right now

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says former President Trump can offer Americans the "single" greatest economic stimulus if elected for a second term – and it starts with going back to the basics.

"Once we send Donald Trump back to the White House with a mandate to drain that swamp, armed with Supreme Court precedents that he did not have back in 2016, I will remind you that allows us ultimately to create a government that is accountable to the people rather than the other way around, which is what we've had really since the last century," he told FOX Business host Larry Kudlow on Tuesday.

"We get to put a century-long project finally to rest, to say that we're going to revive a self-governing constitutional republic that our founders wanted to see," he continued.

JPMORGAN CHASE'S JAMIE DIMON SAYS IT'S ‘TIME TO FIGHT BACK’ AGAINST BUREAUCRATS

"And, by the way, that is the single greatest economic stimulus that we could give the United States of America right now, is take that regulatory wet blanket off of our economy, drill frack, burn coal, embrace nuclear. It's an energy and innovation boom in this country. It's waiting to happen."

The conservative entrepreneur and author of "Truths" urged a close examination of federal regulations, arguing that many could be struck down as unconstitutional by the standards of the Supreme Court.

He maintained that such action would enable the dismantling of a substantial portion of the current "left-wing bureaucracy," while cautioning against the rise of any alternative "right-wing bureaucracy" to replace it.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: BUREAUCRACY IS THE ENEMY OF EVERY REPUBLIC

"We have to keep our eye on the North Star of actually shutting down that bureaucracy… By eliminating over half of the existing regulations, we create a logical foundation to argue that a corresponding reduction in bureaucracy is warranted. With a leaner regulatory framework, we can justify significant cuts to the number of bureaucrats without falling prey to accusations of racial, gender, or political discrimination," he explained.

"When you have these large mass firings, that falls outside the civil service rules, so these are straight up laid out by the Supreme Court and legal precedents. It's now up to us to have the electoral mandate to actually carry that out, which is why the next seven days are so critical."

Voters will head to the polls to make their final decisions in a toss-up race expected to be won by razor-thin margins by either side in less than one week.