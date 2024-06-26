Varney: Jamaal Bowman's defeat exposed the 'deep divide' that afflicts the Democratic Party

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman's primary loss to George Latimer highlights the racial and ethnic split in the Democratic Party between Jews and people of color.

STUART VARNEY: Jamaal Bowman has a long history of antisemitism. He just lost his primary.

He's not happy. He says he lost because of "dark money" that "brainwashed" people.

He's referring to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, AIPAC, which put $15 million into the campaign of his opponent, George Latimer.

Bowman has taken the lid off the deep divide that afflicts the Democratic Party. Jews versus people of color. Israel versus Hamas.

It's worth noting that in the heavy minority Bronx, Bowman got the vast majority of the votes yesterday.

In the heavily Jewish section of his congressional district, George Latimer got the vast majority of the votes.

The racial and ethnic divide will continue. As the results came in and Bowman conceded, he said, "This will be a battle for our humanity and justice for the rest of our lives."

Really? In the name of "humanity," Bowman supports the brutality of October 7th?

When told of the rape, murder and torture of Israeli hostages, he dismissed it as "propaganda."

When it looked like he was going to lose, he tried to walk away from that comment, but the damage was done.

Bowman is an anti-Semite, and so are the rest of the so-called "Squad."

This is particularly difficult for New York.

Jewish people in this city have already been traumatized by antisemitism, and now we have Bowman vowing to keep it going.

His loss in the primary will no doubt come as a relief for some Democrats, but as long as a sizable chunk of the party supports anti-Semites, the party will remain divided.

The split is not going away.

