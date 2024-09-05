US on the ‘pathway’ toward another world war, Gen. Jack Keane warns

The United States is treading on ground not seen since World War II, according to Fox News senior strategic analyst and retired four-star Gen. Jack Keane, who warned that "we're on a pathway" to a third world war.

His comments come amid conflicts in the Middle East, Europe, and growing tension in the Pacific, and echoes former President Donald Trump's warning that the U.S. is "heading into World War III territory."

The four-star general told FOX Business' Stuart Varney that he does not "react to candidates' comments because I don't want to influence voters," but stated that a recent congressional commission on the Biden administration's national defense strategy that he took part in revealed that the threat of another major war is very real.

TRUMP WARNS US APPROACHING 'WORLD WAR III TERRITORY' UNDER BIDEN-HARRIS ADMIN: 'CLOWNS'

According to the recent commission, the United States faces the "most serious" and "most challenging" threats since 1945, including the potential for a "near-term major war." It also found that China and Russia are "major powers" seeking to undermine the U.S., and that "the U.S. military lacks both the capabilities and the capacity required to be confident it can deter and prevail in combat."

Keane pointed out that there was a change in the behavior of U.S. adversaries that occurred between the Biden and Trump administrations.

"What has fundamentally changed from one administration to the other is Russia, China, Iran and North Korea working together, collaborating, coordinating, and truly helping each other," he stressed. "And the fact that they perceive the United States as being weak, and they're going to take advantage of it, so they have been incentivized by their perception of us."

Keane also pointed out how the breakout of conflicts in the Middle East, Europe, and the increased aggression from China are not random occurrences.

"It's no isolated event that there's war in Europe for the first time since World War II on a major scale, Russia's invasion of Ukraine," he said. [It's] "no accident that, or isolated event, that what's taking place in the Middle East where Iran has operationalized all of their proxies to stranglehold Israel into making people stop living there and destroy the state of Israel and push the United States out of the region."

"And President Xi's aggression has increased dramatically," he added.

Keane reiterated the commission's conclusion that the U.S. has "not seen a period of time like this since World War II" and warned of what may be to come.

"As a result of it, it is possible that the United States could find itself in a conflict with China and at the same time, Russia and Iran up their game because they believe the United States can't. [The U.S.] would be challenged to handle the conflict with China, much less two others, and that would mean global war," he explained.