'Turn the dial up': Kevin O'Leary calls for bringing the heat against China to 'blowtorch temperature'

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary called for the U.S. to "turn the heat up" to "blowtorch temperature" against China to get a level playing field in trade, meticulously striking when the time is right.

"This is basically a fight with China to get to a level playing field in trade," he told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Monday, as he addressed former President Donald Trump's proposal to impose tariffs on the foreign adversary.

"Personally I don't like tariffs long-term but I understand there's weaponry. What I would prefer happen in either administration [Trump or Harris] is to actually turn up the dial even hotter, at a time when the Chinese economy is not in its strongest position, and force them to the table on IP law and reciprocal laws and access to public markets."

He continued, "It's time to really make them understand no more access to the U.S. market unless we get a reciprocal place. Squeeze Chinese heads is what I'm willing to do, so I like tariff policies, not forever, but to turn the heat up to a blowtorch temperature."

Former President Trump's economic vision for the nation, if elected this November, would include steeper tariffs on China, which he argues would protect U.S. manufacturing jobs.

The proposed policy would involve enacting a duty of at least 10% on all imports from all countries, a 60% tariff on all imports from China and a 100% import on all vehicles made outside the U.S.

O'Leary also blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for her recently-floated plan to institute a "federal ban on price gouging on food and groceries" as president in an attempt to stop "big corporations" from taking advantage of consumers, a proposal that raised many eyebrows.

"If you go back to the ‘70s, when we tried this in the U.S., it was a disaster. Look at Venezuela today or North Korea, or the old USSR [which] tried this. It leads to black markets. It leads to a complete loss of freedom of goods and a breakdown of distribution," he said.

"This is a really, really, bad idea, and I'm so shocked that she's doing it. We're all shocked," he continued.



"We can't believe this is the platform. We're almost stunned because this leads to a position of just saying, 'Well, you're getting the same thing you had, and Bidenomics as a brand is toxic waste to the swing voter. It's associated with inflation. All of these ideas are very inflationary."

