Mornings with Maria
Published

Trump's weaponization czar vows to expose government abuses and 'hold people accountable'

New DOJ official claims 'almost every area of American life was targeted' in the last four years

Department of Justice pardon attorney and Trump administration weaponization czar Ed Martin joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to lay out his plan to ‘scrutinize’ former President Biden’s pardons. video

Biden’s pardons are an act of ‘fraud’ against the American people, expert says

Department of Justice pardon attorney and Trump administration weaponization czar Ed Martin joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to lay out his plan to ‘scrutinize’ former President Biden’s pardons.

President Donald Trump has tasked the Department of Justice's weaponization czar, Ed Martin, with publicly exposing government abuses allegedly performed under previous administrations, and, for Martin, "getting to the bottom of it" is necessary.

"There's three things that have to happen," Martin told "Mornings with Maria" on Tuesday.

"One is that we have to figure out exactly what happened. A lot of that's hidden, a lot of it's been misleading. The second thing is hold people accountable," he continued.

Ed Martin

Ed Martin speaks during a press conference on May 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Craig Hudson For The Washington Post / Getty Images)

"Some of it will be prosectorial. Some of it may be outside the statute of limitations, but we can still publicly pronounce it, and the third thing is to get some help for the people that were weaponized against." 

The former interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia explained that Attorney General Pam Bondi delivered a memorandum on her first day, tasking him and others with unearthing the truth.

Martin said FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino have a "hard job" to do – going through the internals of the bureau.

The Department of Justice

File photo of the U.S. Department of Justice seal on a podium in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"It's a big, complex thing," he shared. 

"Our job, as Devin Nunes [chair of President Trump's Intelligence Advisory Board] alluded to, is now [to] go and follow the trail and go and find who did what and when."

Martin's role will more specifically examine the Trump-Russian collusion narrative and hold those responsible to account. At the same time, he says the traditional statute of limitations argument may be able to be bypassed if an "ongoing series of acts" is involved.

As weaponization czar, Martin also intends to "scrutinize" former President Joe Biden's controversial pardons which, in his words, were "something we've never seen in history."

"We have a huge job to do because almost every area of American life was targeted by the Biden administration in the last four years," he said.