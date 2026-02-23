Toymaker who helped take down Trump's tariffs deems SCOTUS decision 'not enough'

One of the plaintiffs in the Supreme Court case that challenged President Donald Trump’s tariff authority says Friday’s ruling against the president’s authority is "not enough."

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against Trump’s tariffs. Later that day, however, Trump announced a 10% global tariff, which he later raised to 15% on Saturday.

One plaintiff, Illinois toymaker Rick Woldenberg, CEO of Learning Resources, called the ruling a "small improvement." He joined the case against Trump’s tariffs after his toymaking company was adversely affected, as many of his toys are imported from China.

TRUMP RESPONDS TO SUPREME COURT RULING REJECTING SWEEPING TARIFFS POWERS: 'A DISGRACE'

"An asphyxiating tax is an economic depressant," he told "The Claman Countdown" on Monday. "Federal plus state plus IEPA tariffs on our company last year exceeded our earnings. So, make a dollar pay, more than a dollar in taxes."

Woldenberg argued that Trump’s tariff policy over the last year has hurt consumers and caused significant turmoil for his business.

He said his business faced a hard choice when dealing with the economic impacts of Trump’s tariffs.

WHY TRUMP IS WRONG TO CALL DISSENTING REPUBLICAN JUSTICES AN 'EMBARRASSMENT' FOR VOTING AGAINST HIS TARIFFS

"Either we're gonna liquidate our business into the pockets of the federal government or we have to pass the costs on," Woldenberg explained. "So, the tariff which falls on us becomes a regressive tax falling on the folks on the lower end of the economic spectrum."

"I'm very uncomfortable with that. I think regressive tax is immoral," he added.

The toymaker clarified that his case against Trump was not personal but rather a call for law and order.

TRUMP REVEALS HIS 'NEW HERO' SUPREME COURT JUSTICE AFTER TARIFFS RULING

"We're not for Mr. Trump or against Mr. Trump, we're against the misapplication of law," he told FOX Business.

Woldenberg will attend Trump’s State of the Union on Tuesday.

FOX Business host Liz Claman asked Woldenberg whether he thinks it will be awkward to see Trump in person after he called him and his fellow plaintiffs "sleazebags."

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY SAYS 'GRIZZLY' TRUMP SECURED TRADE WINS DESPITE SCOTUS TARIFF BLOW

"I'm not embarrassed to be there – obviously don't appreciate being called names," he said.

MGA Entertainment CEO Isaac Larian also joined "The Claman Countdown" and said Trump’s push to bring back U.S. manufacturing through tariffs was "impractical."

Larian, whose company manufactures Bratz dolls, said shifting production to the United States would make it impossible to maintain current price points for American consumers.

"This Bratz is right now a number one selling toy…" Larian said. "They are made in China right now, and they sell for $25. There is no way to make that in America and if it was, it would be $50 instead of $25."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Larian also said Americans deserve to know whether they will get rebates tied to the tariff policy over the last year.

"The Supreme Court says these tariffs were illegal. If they're illegal, they're an illegal tax on Americans. And Americans deserve clarity on the refunds," he said.