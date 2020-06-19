'The Bold and The Beautiful' to resume production after brief pause to 'modify' safety protocol

One day after "The Bold & The Beautiful" resumed production, the long-running CBS soap opera had to briefly halt shooting again.

The decision was made because new safety protocols need to be put in place to handle the large volume of cast and crew who needed testing for the coronavirus.

"'The Bold and the Beautiful' is back in production at Television City Studios," a production rep for the TV series told FOX Business.

"We have paused very briefly to modify our testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed. Safety remains our top priority as we continue to move forward with the production of the show," the statement added.

On Thursday, the "B&B" cast and crew filmed, and "it was a successful first day back at work." Production will move forward on Tuesday, June 23, at Television City in Los Angeles.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place after new guidelines were set up by Los Angeles County, the city of Los Angeles and Television City.

Some of the new rules include regular testing for coronavirus, shorter workdays, fewer people on set and staggering schedules.

Cast members and crew will also be required to wear masks, and according to producers there will be a "COVID-19 coordinator" on set to ensure everyone is following the rules closely.

In March, like many other film and TV projects, production was halted. In April, CBS announced that it would feature old episodes focused on past stars during the hiatus.

"It’s incredibly fun to offer fans an opportunity to look back at such memorable moments from Y&R and B&B,” Amy Reisenbach, CBS Entertainment's executive vice president of current programs, said in a statement at the time. “Both of these shows have extraordinary legacies, and these specially curated episodes are only a small portion of what we hope to be able to present in the coming weeks.”