Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Arts

'The Bold and The Beautiful' to resume production after brief pause to 'modify' safety protocol

Long-running CBS soap opera back in production June 23

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 19

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

One day after "The Bold & The Beautiful" resumed production, the long-running CBS soap opera had to briefly halt shooting again.

Continue Reading Below

The decision was made because new safety protocols need to be put in place to handle the large volume of cast and crew who needed testing for the coronavirus.

"'The Bold and the Beautiful' is back in production at Television City Studios," a production rep for the TV series told FOX Business.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We have paused very briefly to modify our testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed. Safety remains our top priority as we continue to move forward with the production of the show," the statement added.

On Thursday, the "B&B" cast and crew filmed, and "it was a successful first day back at work." Production will move forward on Tuesday, June 23, at Television City in Los Angeles.

The 2018 cast of the CBS daytime series "The Bold & The Beautiful." (Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place after new guidelines were set up by Los Angeles County, the city of Los Angeles and Television City.

Some of the new rules include regular testing for coronavirus, shorter workdays, fewer people on set and staggering schedules.

Stocks in this Article

VIACVIACOMCBS INC.
$23.77
-0.72 (-2.96%)
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY
$115.56
-2.81 (-2.37%)
CMCSACOMCAST CORP.
$39.24
-0.20 (-0.51%)

Cast members and crew will also be required to wear masks, and according to producers there will be a "COVID-19 coordinator" on set to ensure everyone is following the rules closely.

In March, like many other film and TV projects, production was halted. In April, CBS announced that it would feature old episodes focused on past stars during the hiatus.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"It’s incredibly fun to offer fans an opportunity to look back at such memorable moments from Y&R and B&B,” Amy Reisenbach, CBS Entertainment's executive vice president of current programs, said in a statement at the time. “Both of these shows have extraordinary legacies, and these specially curated episodes are only a small portion of what we hope to be able to present in the coming weeks.”