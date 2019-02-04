Search

The 5 most, least liked Super Bowl commercials, according to viewers

By SportsFOXBusiness

Tom Hanks narrated the first-ever Super Bowl ad for The Washington Post, showcasing the importance of journalism, but thankfully there was lighter fare with numerous celebrity cameos and brand-on-brand synergy.video

Super Bowl commercials: Washington Post gets political, 'Game of Thrones' and Pepsi make splashes

Tom Hanks narrated the first-ever Super Bowl ad for The Washington Post, showcasing the importance of journalism, but thankfully there was lighter fare with numerous celebrity cameos and brand-on-brand synergy.

Amazon and Pepsi were among the corporate brands that “won” Super Bowl LIII with strong commercials, according to survey data from consumer insights firm Suzy.

Continue Reading Below

According to a poll of 500 adult-age Americans, the five most-liked Super Bowl ads were M&M’s “Bad Passengers,” featuring actress Christina Applegate, Amazon’s star-studded “Not Everything Makes the Cut” spot for its Alexa platform, Microsoft’s “We All Win,” Pepsi’s “More Than OK” and Doritos “Chance the Rapper x Backstreet Boys.”

MORE ON THIS

Conversely, the least-liked Super Bowl commercials were Turkish Airlines’ “The Journey,” TurboTax’s “RoboChild,” Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer’s “The Pitch,” Burger King’s “Eat like Andy” and Wix’s “Like a [Karlie] Kloss,” the survey found.

"The balance of power has shifted to the consumer in recent years, spawning unicorns and annihilating industries alike. If a brand doesn't want to get sacked by customers, they can't place bets on anything based on a hunch anymore—not a $5 million 30-second spot and not even new packaging," said Matt Britton, founder & CEO of Suzy.

Brands spent more than $5 million per 30-second commercial spot for Super Bowl LIII, according to various reports. CBS is expected to earn roughly $500 million in advertising revenue from its broadcast of the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The five most-liked commercials of Super Bowl LIII can be viewed below.

Amazon

M&Ms

Microsoft

Doritos

Pepsi 

 

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments