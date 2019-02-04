The 5 most, least liked Super Bowl commercials, according to viewers

Amazon and Pepsi were among the corporate brands that “won” Super Bowl LIII with strong commercials, according to survey data from consumer insights firm Suzy.

According to a poll of 500 adult-age Americans, the five most-liked Super Bowl ads were M&M’s “Bad Passengers,” featuring actress Christina Applegate, Amazon’s star-studded “Not Everything Makes the Cut” spot for its Alexa platform, Microsoft’s “We All Win,” Pepsi’s “More Than OK” and Doritos “Chance the Rapper x Backstreet Boys.”

Conversely, the least-liked Super Bowl commercials were Turkish Airlines’ “The Journey,” TurboTax’s “RoboChild,” Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer’s “The Pitch,” Burger King’s “Eat like Andy” and Wix’s “Like a [Karlie] Kloss,” the survey found.

"The balance of power has shifted to the consumer in recent years, spawning unicorns and annihilating industries alike. If a brand doesn't want to get sacked by customers, they can't place bets on anything based on a hunch anymore—not a $5 million 30-second spot and not even new packaging," said Matt Britton, founder & CEO of Suzy.

Brands spent more than $5 million per 30-second commercial spot for Super Bowl LIII, according to various reports. CBS is expected to earn roughly $500 million in advertising revenue from its broadcast of the game.

The five most-liked commercials of Super Bowl LIII can be viewed below.

